Letter: No election fraud

After the 2020 election, I watched in disbelief as pro-Trump attorneys filed (and lost) over 60 federal and state lawsuits in seven states claiming massive election fraud. Consider these facts:
• The lawsuits were filed in seven states where Trump lost the popular vote by the smallest margins. No election fraud was claimed in 43 other states.
• The lawsuits claimed that election fraud existed in specific urban counties in each state where Trump lost to Biden. No election fraud was claimed in any other counties.
• The lawyers could not produce any evidence to back their election fraud claims in court.
• The lawyers were asking the courts to overturn the results of the presidential election. However, all other election outcomes from the same "fraudulent" ballots would be unaffected.
I believe that the sole purpose of these frivolous lawsuits was to use the judiciary process to validate the election fraud conspiracy theories touted by Donald Trump, his supporters, and conservative media. The lawsuits laid the groundwork for the "Stop the Steal" movement, which led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and the continuing belief in the "Big Lie" by many Republicans.
On Aug. 25, a Michigan federal judge, Linda Parker, in a rare move, ordered sanctions against nine pro-Trump lawyers for what she termed "a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process."
Many of these lawyers can now be disbarred. There was no election fraud. Please support the bi-partisan House inquiry into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Our democracy is being attacked.
Richard Patterson
Moline