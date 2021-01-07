 Skip to main content
Letter: No Electoral College
We need to pass the National Popular Vote in Illinois. It is ridiculous that someone can win the popular vote and lose the election. Electors can change their minds. This is just not right. There is no reason why the candidate who wins the most votes should not win the election. This is just common sense. We the people should choose the winner, not a group of 'electors'. Please contact your legislators and ask them to work towards having the popular vote choose our next president, and rid ourselves of the Electoral College.

Kathleen Rogers

Rock Island

