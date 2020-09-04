 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No ethics, no shame
topical

Letter: No ethics, no shame

{{featured_button_text}}

Just one more example that President Trump has no shame is his campaign using the White House as the location for Republican National Convention events.

The White House is our house — we, the people of the United States. It is not the president’s house; he is merely allowed to live there during his term of office. Whether these activities are legal (semantics/loopholes?) or not, using the house of the people for partisan campaign purposes is not ethical. Hatch Act, anyone?

I’d like to know who paid for all those flamboyant fireworks at the Washington Monument at the end of Trump’s speech. Perhaps us taxpayers? He was shameless enough to use the White House for the location in the first place.

But what am I saying? It has been clear for years that this man has no ethics. I should not be surprised that he has no shame, either.

Michele Prins

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News