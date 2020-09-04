Letter: No ethics, no shame

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just one more example that President Trump has no shame is his campaign using the White House as the location for Republican National Convention events.

The White House is our house — we, the people of the United States. It is not the president’s house; he is merely allowed to live there during his term of office. Whether these activities are legal (semantics/loopholes?) or not, using the house of the people for partisan campaign purposes is not ethical. Hatch Act, anyone?

I’d like to know who paid for all those flamboyant fireworks at the Washington Monument at the end of Trump’s speech. Perhaps us taxpayers? He was shameless enough to use the White House for the location in the first place.

But what am I saying? It has been clear for years that this man has no ethics. I should not be surprised that he has no shame, either.

Michele Prins

Davenport

