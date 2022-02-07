 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No excuses

I fully agree with Ron Phillips in his Feb. 3 letter, "Change is needed," that President Joe Biden inherited disasters he didn't create. While every new president must deal with messes left by the preceding administration, Biden has had more than his share to deal with.

But unfortunately for Biden, any excuses he makes for the current ills of the nation won't last long. That's because, ultimately, society doesn't care about our excuses, even when they are factually justified.

For example, when I, being self-centered, complain about the current high gas prices or skyrocketing utility costs, I couldn't care less who caused inflation — Donald Trump, Joe Biden, or the man in the Moon — or what their excuses are. I just want those items to cost less.

The only thing society does care about is, "Did we succeed or not?" And this "we" includes our hapless president.

Such was the apparent belief of one of the greatest U.S. presidents of the 20th century, whose Oval Office desk displayed a sign that read, "The buck stops here."

That president was Democrat Harry S. Truman.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island

