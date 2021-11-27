Letter: No expansion

I am writing in opposition to the Juvenile Detention Center being proposed by the Scott County Board of Supervisors. I agree a new detention center is sorely needed, but I object to the proposed size and the use of ARPA funds. The vast majority of children in detention are black and brown children. The new center is not being built for white children. It's being built for black and brown children.
By expanding beyond current needs, the board is telling us that all of the diversion programs will not work and that there is nothing more to do but throw black and brown children in jail.
Using $10 million of ARPA funding on this detention center removes those dollars from the pool of ARPA money that could be used by the many, many organizations and non-profits who have come before the board with proposed programs to meet the real needs of Scott County residents. Rest assured I will not be voting for re-election of John Maxwell or Brinson Kinzer when their terms expire in 2022.
Susan Meenan
Davenport