There's no explanation to what's been happening to our society. Looking back a few years ago while in one our restaurants, there was a table with four young men with one having piercings all over his face. A bright young 5 to 6 old walked up to their table when leaving and put both elbows down on their table and looked up at the one with piercings and said, "Hey Bud, What's up with that pig thing in your nose?" Three of the men hit the floor laughing hysterically leaving the one with the piercings speechless. Today, you can't go anywhere without seeing the same piercings.

This bright little guy can easily tell the difference between a man and a woman which may be much harder in the future with the changes in our schools and state governments. Parents need to confront and remove school boards where proper morals and behavior are no longer a priority. With the Biden Administration though you may be classified a domestic terrorist and investigated by the Justice Department, Homeland Security, the FBI, or the Counterterrorism Division.

Then in states like Washington state a law was passed where children can stay at licensed youth shelters without their parent's knowledge while seeking medical treatments like gender-transitioning services and medications. Imagine your young child disappears and as you go crazy worrying, your state government is actually hiding him.

Don Erbst Sr.

Davenport

Editor's Note: According to the Associated Press, the Washington state bill removes the parental notification for teens and would allow the facilities to contact the state Department of Children, Youth and Families which could then attempt to reunify the family if feasible.