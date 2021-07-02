Letter: No explanation

To be informed voters requires knowing where our representatives and senators stand on vital issues affecting us and the nation. So, for me, a straight forward way to find out is to ask them.

In June, Congress debated forming a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Some members of Congress opposed the formation of this commission. I was curious why there was opposition.

In late May I wrote Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, asking them to help me understand their opposition to forming this commission.

On May 31, I received a four-sentence response from Ernst.

On June 7, I received a five-paragraph, single spaced, email from Grassley.

In two sentences, Ernst stated: "Your thoughts are important to me, and I will take the time to review your note. I look forward to continuing our conversation and serving you in the United States Senate."

Grassley, however, explained in detail why he didn’t support the formation of the commission as it was proposed. Although I’d hoped he would support the commission, his explanation was thorough and clear.