Letter: No faith
Letter: No faith

Most county supervisors are hell bent on building a juvenile detention center twice as big as recommended, regardless. Supervisor John Maxwell believes this will "prepare for the future." My thought, "Oh, ye of little faith." Thank goodness, many still have higher goals.

A wonderful example is the City of Memphis, Tennessee, which is one of the poorest cities in the country.

Yet, it has an out-of-the-box library system with over 7,000 events for all ages and interests. But most impressive is the library's teenage learning facility. This magnet for the young includes a recording studio, video lab, performance stage, art studio, laser cutters, 3-D printers; in other words, activities that make it hard for gangs to compete.

This example should build dreams, even for Supervisor Maxwell.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove

