Of all the destructive things our thin-skinned, corrupt and morally bankrupt president has ever done, none has been more egregious than his abandoning the Kurds with whom we fought shoulder to shoulder against ISIS. They sacrificed 11,000 and we lost six Americans. After one phone call with Turkey's president, Trump, whose fake bone spurs kept him out of Vietnam, decided to cut and run leaving our Kurdish allies to be slaughtered. And Russia is now bringing up the rear to make sure none of them survive. Trump has handed the Middle East to Russia and Iran.
Regardless of his (probably fiduciary) motives, Trump has created a crises with worldwide repercussions. What American allies will ever trust us again? How long until we’re attacked by the thousands of now freed ISIS fighters our troops and the Kurds have fought so hard to contain? How is our troops' morale after being ordered to cut and run?
I'm so angry and ashamed of this. This country is crumbling before our eyes under Trump's presidency. He is decimating every institution of our government, the rule of law and the Constitution itself. I'm scared for our allies, for us and for our country.
Those of you who only watch Fox News need to wake the hell up. You don't know 99% of what's really going on. I know some of you, and I'm tired of excusing you because you're good people. There is no goodness in willfully remaining ignorant.
Caryn Unsicker
Silvis