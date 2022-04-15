 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No gratitude

With Covid numbers declining in Scott County, it’s easy for us to forget what we experienced during the height of the pandemic. Even more likely to be forgotten are the lives of the essential workers who provided the services we depended on.

At the time we cheered them, so grateful for putting their lives at risk for our sake. Now we fail to pay attention when they are denied the assistance we have enjoyed.

I attended the March 31 meeting of the Scott County supervisors hoping to hear the board take a step toward recognizing the service and sacrifices of essential workers during the past two years. They were going to vote on a proclamation that I hoped would acknowledge that some essential workers have been excluded from federal assistance. What I witnessed instead was the poorest example of legislative process I have seen.

Prior to board consideration of a proclamation, time was allotted for a public hearing. Several people spoke in favor of the original proclamation submitted by Supervisor Ken Croken. None were opposed. Ten minutes later, a travesty of a discussion revealed that a substitute proclamation was to be considered.

Supervisors implied that the new proclamation was better because previously excluded agricultural workers were named. It was interesting that the board was so concerned about workers being "excluded." They showed no concern when some of these workers were "excluded" from receiving federal relief dollars. So much for gratitude.

Charles Collins

Bettendorf

