Letter: No incitement

I doubt if there is a U.S. politician, alive or dead, who at some point in their career didn't use the metaphor "fight" in a speech. I read President Trump's speech in its entirety and couldn't find anything in it that incited the crowd in Washington, D.C., to violence.

That a handful of alleged Trump supporters stormed the Capitol played right into the hands of Democrats, and some Republicans, who have been trying to get rid of this vile man ever since he took office. They found the perfect excuse to impeach him once again, this time without due process.

Unless you're a Democrat like Cheri Bustos, who has vowed to fight for everything from LGBTQ to veterans rights, or Elizabeth Warren who vowed to wage a full-body fight against Trump after she lost the nomination, the word "fight" will now be considered taboo. Unless you're Maxine Waters who encouraged harassing Trump cabinet members wherever they are, or President-elect Biden who wanted to take Trump behind the gym, you better weigh every word you say.

And unless you're Madonna who should have been arrested on the spot when she said she would like to blow up the White House, or "comedian" Kathy Griffin who held up Trump's "severed head," you better watch yourself.