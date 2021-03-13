 Skip to main content
Letter: No joke
The more colleges and universities proclaim their excellence, the more they signal their decline into the abyss of mediocrity. High school is now higher education in the main. The average bachelor’s degree graduate departs the hallowed halls with little more in their heads than when they arrived and a lot of debt. All this is, in part, a product of the push to build enrollment, no matter who, and the failure to enforce even modest standards. Try to fail those who fail and you will get an earful, a very bad joke. Thus, we see a new version of so-called higher ed begin to rise. It is what I call the Joke-A-Versity, and sadly, it is no joke.

Gary Heath

Davenport

