Letter: No law and order without justice

Marc Thiessen’s attempt (June 7) to defend the president’s "tough talk" perfectly illustrated its flaws. The entire article was a legalistic defense of what the president had the authority to do. There was no word about what the president could have done, should have done, to provide leadership at a time of strife, rather than only a flawed rationale for harsh responses and further strife. The president and his enablers focus exclusively on the protests, not the reasons for them.

The president could have addressed the crowds instead of a select few in the Rose Garden. That would show courage and leadership. The president could have expressed sympathy for George Floyd and his family then, at that time. That would show understanding and empathy. The president could have gone to St. John’s Episcopal Church and prayed with members of his cabinet and leaders of the black community. That would show humility. The president could have indicated that he heard those who were protesting and said in the days ahead he would continue to listen as we sought ways to end the need for protest. That would show wisdom and concern.

The president and his erstwhile defenders do not recognize that without justice, there can be no "law and order." There can be totalitarian style imposition of "order", but there can be no law and order without justice.