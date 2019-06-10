Groups like NARAL and Planned Parenthood are applying their litmus tests on abortion to Democratic presidential candidates. They would risk four more years of the horror of a Trump presidency rather than have candidates use the successful formula of the 2018 elections — stay away from social and cultural issues and adopt centrist economic positions. More senators like Bob Casey, a pro-life senator from Pennsylvania, will need to be elected to the Senate or Mitch McConnell will remain as the majority leader.
Thomas Burns
Davenport