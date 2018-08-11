Try 1 month for 99¢

Shame on the Quad-City Times.

It was unbelievable that the Times didn't publish a band lineup for Bix Festival. What do you suppose out-of-towners thought of the hometown newspaper?

And then, not to write a review of the bands or the festival as a whole was insulting to the musicians, volunteers and the event's organizers.

It was a gross error, especially with Bix Fest happening a week after a race that received page after page of coverage in the Times. And yet, recognition for Davenport's famous son, Bix, and our musical tradition? Zilch.

I hope Times employees are rightfully embarrassed by the substantial oversight. 

Donna Rynott

Moline

0
0
0
0
0