Shame on the Quad-City Times.
It was unbelievable that the Times didn't publish a band lineup for Bix Festival. What do you suppose out-of-towners thought of the hometown newspaper?
And then, not to write a review of the bands or the festival as a whole was insulting to the musicians, volunteers and the event's organizers.
It was a gross error, especially with Bix Fest happening a week after a race that received page after page of coverage in the Times. And yet, recognition for Davenport's famous son, Bix, and our musical tradition? Zilch.
I hope Times employees are rightfully embarrassed by the substantial oversight.
Donna Rynott
Moline