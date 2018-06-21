After reading about Donald Trump’s latest outrage du jour, I am reminded of a comment he made during the Republican primary campaigns for the 2016 election. It was something along the lines that if he shot someone in broad daylight on a New York street, his poll ratings would go up. Time and time again he has shown that no matter what he says or does, his base and the Republican party leaders will back him. This latest horror of separating children from their parents at immigration centers is despicable. What will it take for senior political leaders to admit that he has gone too far? How can he possibly blame Democrats for a policy that was established by his own attorney general? How can evangelical leaders continue to support someone who is a habitual liar, cheat, and bully? My God, what is happening to our country?
The Economist news magazine has a lengthy article this week about how the world is becoming less democratic. It identifies a series of steps involved: A crisis occurs and voters elect a leader who promises to save them from perceived enemies. Then he criticizes independent institutions that get in the way, such as the judiciary system and the free press. Anything critical automatically becomes “fake news”. The leader also poses as defender of nationalism and stirs up fears of “us against them.” Does any of this sound familiar?
Norm Nichols
DeWitt