Letter: No middle ground on democracy

Judge J. Michael Luttig, a long-time conservative Republican, issued in his testimony to the January 6 commission a challenge to each American: Do you believe in our Constitution and democracy, or are you willing to destroy it?

There is no middle ground. You either want Donald Trump brought to justice for his attempted coup and his criminal harassment of patriotic citizens, or you want that fascist authoritarian to keep trying to destroy our democracy.

Recently, I reviewed who were the about 20 hanged after the Nuremberg trials. The evidence obtaining the guilty verdicts made it vividly clear that Nazi hate killed 6 million Jews. In addition murdered were 5 million others including handicapped, Protestant ministers, homosexuals, gypsies and Catholic priests.

Now I hear hate of Jews, blacks, homosexuals, Asians and Hispanics coming from some in the Republican Party. And in addition, some urge lethal violence against these groups.

Recognize that many Germans did not want that Nazi evil, but did not act or act soon enough to prevent it.

Let’s ask those seeking political office to make their choice public.

Hearing no condemnation of those pushing this hate means that a candidate supports them and destruction of our democracy.

So where do you stand?

Next, ask the stance of Sen. Grassley, Rep. Miller-Meeks and Gov. Reynolds.

Don Moeller

Davenport