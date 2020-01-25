Letter: No minor feat

Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem questions minor league owners’ commitment in his Jan. 11 letter. When it comes to Dave Heller, owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits, I’m happy to provide answers.

As president of Modern Woodmen, the ballpark’s naming rights partner, I’ve seen Dave exhibit commitment to improvement since arriving in 2007.

• The team has won three championships since 2011 and broke the all-time, per-game attendance record.

• The ballpark has earned as many accolades as any park in the country, earning Ballpark Digest’s "Best Ballpark Improvement" award five times within 10 years.

• The features rival those of major league parks. These include everything from new video boards, solar panels and an 11,000-square-foot deck to new picnic areas, a playground and the iconic Ferris wheel.

• The community impact is something special. Heller and the River Bandits spend more than $2 million with local vendors annually, and they’ve donated more than $2 million to area charities in the last four years. This is in addition to the tens of thousands of dollars in economic impact generated for other downtown businesses during homes games.