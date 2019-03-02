I agree with the Mute R. Kelly movement, if only because other artists have been boycotted for much less than what he has been alleged to have done.
Folk singer Pete Seeger was barred from national television for nearly two decades because of his left-wing politics.
When Jerry Lee Lewis married his thirteen-year-old cousin in 1957, his career went into a nosedive that took him years to recover from.
In 1966, The Beatles faced a boycott after John Lennon made remarks that they were "more popular than Jesus." If so, that was at least partly our fault.
More recently, The Dixie Chicks were boycotted because of remarks that Natalie Maines made about then President Bush.
Therefore, the music of R. Kelly is no longer allowed in my home or my vehicles.
Pete Hess
Davenport