In a recent letter to the editor, a writer asks, “Why the difference?” as he expresses people’s outrage for President Trump’s immigration policies but not for mistreatment of veterans. This letter writer, like many other letter writers, probably doesn’t realize he is using a tactic called ‘whataboutism.’ The letter writer should have only spoken to the subject of immigration and not veterans, which is a completely different issue. By comparing the two issues, he attempts to discredit everyone who is outraged by Mr. Trump’s immigration policy and thus distracts from truth. He lost an opportunity to ask and receive answers to some very important facts driving the opposition against zero-tolerance immigration policy. He blocks any discussion about the law and how it might be interpreted to include our moral obligations to immigrants and their rights to political asylum as refugees fleeing violent countries.
Columnists such as John Kass, and cable television opinion show host Sean Hannity, purposely and masterfully use whataboutisms to discredit and redirect the discussion away from the Trump administration’s policies and the outrageous comments Mr. Trump tweets. Whataboutisms serves them well in defending the president. But this tactic is dishonest and partisan and causes distrust in our news media. Distrust of our news media serves only to weaken our democracy.
My hope is that we will start recognizing whataboutisms, wherever used, as a tactic to discredit and redirect. No practical, honest, or humane solutions come from using whataboutisms, only discord.
Ida Weibel
Long Grove