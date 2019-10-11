The Second Amendment states that American citizens have the right to keep and bear arms. In the state of Iowa, you have to be 18 years old to own a rifle or shotgun and 21 to own a handgun. These are very controversial laws and might need changes. In 2019, there have been more than 300 mass shootings. That is a big problem, and a big change is needed.
Walmart recently announced it does not want people carrying guns in its stores any longer. Since this has happened, David Amad, vice president of Open Carry Texas told the New York Times that many of the 38,000 members of his organization have brought in guns to Walmart and none of them have been asked to leave the Walmart.
Americans have the right to protect themselves with a gun, and lots of people are responsible with their guns, but the large group that aren’t have really affected this nation and the gun laws need to be changed for the safety of everybody.
Declan Robbins
Davenport