I find it fascinating that the U.S. House has condemned President Trump for recent "racist" tweets. I also find this odd since he did not address his comments to anyone particular, no names were named.
Thankfully, some House members stepped up to identify themselves as the I-hate-America-progressives that Trump described. As Mike Tyson said, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. The "Squad" started the fight, got punched in the mouth and now they all want to cry about it.
According to this same progressive group, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also a racist, as is anyone who opposes them. Once again President Trump will bring all the fascist left-wing nuts out into the light of day for all to see... along with an mainstream media that carries their water.
Has anyone noticed there's no negative polling on this? Can you guess why not?
Toby Dickens
Davenport