Nancy Jacobson's June 20 editorial, "The two parties plot to subvert a third choice," gave me hope and confidence in the independent "No Labels" group. And if the Gallup Poll is accurate, half of our nation's voters would likely feel the same way.

If the Democrats and Republicans were confident in their respective ideologies and platforms, they wouldn't try to subvert this third choice. They would instead find the competition exhilarating, and would seek to better align their party with what the majority of voters want. As Jacobson commented, the Democrats in particular should embrace more choices, as it reflects their stated desire for democracy and voters' rights.

But instead, the fact that the two parties fear this newcomer says that, deep down, they admit that their agendas stink.

And they would be mostly right.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island