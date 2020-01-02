Letter: No one can unite us

It seems every candidate for president, including the incumbent, claims they can unite the country. No one can unite the people of this country. We could make a laundry list of issues that divide us. But let's keep it simple. Even the justices of the Supreme Court of the United States can't agree on the meanings of our Constitution. We rarely get agreement from the court and few 9-0 votes. If they can't agree, how could any president unite this country?