Letter: No one can unite us

Letter: No one can unite us

{{featured_button_text}}

It seems every candidate for president, including the incumbent, claims they can unite the country. No one can unite the people of this country. We could make a laundry list of issues that divide us. But let's keep it simple. Even the justices of the Supreme Court of the United States can't agree on the meanings of our Constitution. We rarely get agreement from the court and few 9-0 votes. If they can't agree, how could any president unite this country?

Terry Sullivan

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Don't judge

I appreciate Thomas Leavell’s praise for Hy-Vee/Hormel’s ham giveaway in his recent letter (Dec. 21). However, I'm disturbed by his comments r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News