A very interesting headline made the front page of the Quad-City Times on Wednesday, Sept. 25. It seems Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, has firmly declared, "No one is above the law."
Maybe before making that statement, she should have checked with her people back home in San Francisco to see if it is still a sanctuary city for criminal illegal aliens. She would have learned that virtually her entire State of California is a sanctuary, where some people (even those with no legal right to be in this country and who stand accused of criminal acts) are above the law.
You just can’t make this stuff up.
Les Shields
Clinton