As an ex-college athlete many many years ago, I don't think our team would have taken the field with the score 10 to 0 at the beginning of the game. Well, welcome to trying to get something done with the Davenport City Council.
Using the notification of property owners rule for an impending project, the city blanketed our residents with the new Costco store, and it is now a reality. Why not more development in the same area without any kind of infrastructure improvements made? So bring on Portello's.
Citizens spoke out, but the results were similar to trying to speak to a door. The governing process today is very difficult. Harry Truman once said, "If you can't stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen. My version for 2018 is, "If you can't stand the smell, stay out of the sewer."
Go get 'em Davenport, and good luck. Too bad that traffic restrictions and help with flood prevention are not in the game.
Craig McManus
Davenport