Letter: No partisan politics

A recent letter to the editor stated that U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is a disgrace. Manchin is one of the best senators this country has. Partisan politics is a disgrace. Manchin puts his constituents and his country ahead of his party. If a bill does not have bipartisan support in Congress, then it is not in the public interest for that bill to be even voted on.
President Joe Biden should be working with Republicans to see what parts of the bill they will support instead of pressuring Manchin to support the bill, which many of Manchin's constituents oppose.
Both the Democrat and Republican parties need to use wrecking balls to tear apart their party platforms.
Manchin wants to find common ground on issues that have support from both Democrats and Republicans.
I am a registered Democrat, but I have voted for some Republicans, too. I vote about two-thirds Democrat and one-third Republican in the general elections.
I fully support Manchin's opposition to a bill that has no support from a single Republican.
The sooner we get rid of partisan politics, the better. When I go to a demonstration, one sign that I am going to show is one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Paul Adams
Manchester, Iowa