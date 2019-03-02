Our climate is changing – it has been changing since creation. As to the cause, there are two possibilities:
1. Climate change is caused by natural occurring conditions (e.g., solar radiation), or
2. Climate change is anthropogenic (i.e., "man") is causing the change.
With the first cause, there is nothing "man" can do about it. We’re at the whims of Mother Nature.
With the second cause, there's the rub. If "man" is causing climate change, then there still is nothing we can do about it. Carbon credits are simply a tax. Or some say eliminate the use of fossil fuels in 12 years. OK, when will you give up heating your home, driving your car, going on vacation, eating…?
The argument is to use renewable energy: wind power, solar power and other renewable resources.
Some facts: the average size of a U.S. coal-fired plant is 546 megawatts (MW). The largest operating solar power plant (in Morocco) puts out 580 MW and covers 6,178 acres. Or it takes around 270 2 MW wind generators to equal one average coal-fired power plant. But what happens when there is no sun or no wind? Batteries! A massive number of batteries employing a technology that isn’t quite there yet.
In fact neither solar nor wind technologies are there yet.
We need to rely on science and technology to "save" us from ourselves because no political party or action committee or "global warming alarmists" can "fix" the problem.
Jerome C. Nathan
Bettendorf