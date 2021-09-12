Letter: No pay cut

This is in response to Sam Kresse's letter to the editor to this newspaper on Sept. 5, where he criticized the Davenport Education Association (DEA) and the Davenport Community School District for a $2,000 cut to the extra stipend pay for special education teachers in the district.

As president of the DEA, I am disappointed in Mr. Kresse's letter. While the individual who wrote it is entitled to his opinion, his beliefs are inaccurate and unfounded. The financial disposition of the district is serious and we in the DEA have had to make tough decisions in dealing with this financial crunch. For the record, special education teachers did not receive a pay cut; what they did not get for the 2021-2022 academic year was a projected pay increase of $2,000, which simply is no longer affordable under the present economic circumstances.