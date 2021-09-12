Letter: No pay cut

This is in response to Sam Kresse's letter to the editor to this newspaper on Sept. 5, where he criticized the Davenport Education Association (DEA) and the Davenport Community School District for a $2,000 cut to the extra stipend pay for special education teachers in the district.
As president of the DEA, I am disappointed in Mr. Kresse's letter. While the individual who wrote it is entitled to his opinion, his beliefs are inaccurate and unfounded. The financial disposition of the district is serious and we in the DEA have had to make tough decisions in dealing with this financial crunch. For the record, special education teachers did not receive a pay cut; what they did not get for the 2021-2022 academic year was a projected pay increase of $2,000, which simply is no longer affordable under the present economic circumstances.
As a union, the DEA's top goal is job and economic security for all teachers and professional staff in the district. Even in tough financial times, we achieved that goal. We begin negotiations again this fall for a new economic package for teachers and professional staff, and our goal of job and economic security for our members remains at the top. We ask Mr. Kresse, who is not a union member, and others who might sympathize with him to end their criticism and instead be part of the solution. As we celebrate Labor Day, join your union and work for the betterment of all your colleagues and not just yourself.
John Kealey
President, Davenport Education Association