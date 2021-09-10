Letter: No place here

It is upsetting that our Adler Theatre is being used as a venue to host Mike Lindell the "MyPillow guy" as the keynote speaker at a rally on Sept. 11 that is advertised as a "Call to Remembrance".

This rally is sponsored by Thy Kingdom Come Ministries and Ramsey Advertising that is owned by David Pautsch. Pautsh says Lindell is the perfect person to headline the event because he is here to talk about how love can triumph over hate. I find it very hard to believe that Lindell will emit any love because he still spews out the Big Lie, saying the 2020 election was filled with a huge amount of election fraud. Lindell has not been able to show any proof that it was not a free and fair election.

I think Lindell is still trying to overthrow our democracy and should be exposed for the fraud he is. The call to remembrance here should be how people like him echoed the Big Lie and encouraged and misinformed people to storm our capital on Jan. 6 and caused an insurrection.

The Adler Theatre is owned by the City of Davenport and I feel this will be a stain on the reputation of Davenport.