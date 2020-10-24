 Skip to main content
Letter: No Pravda
We should be worried about foreign interference in our elections. We should also worry about domestic interference from the networks. They have been steering the American people for the last three years. When the media tows the line for one political party, this should cause alarm. This is what happens in dictatorships and communist countries.

It's time to investigate this influence. We don't want Pravda here. 

Steven Collier

Davenport

