Letter: No Pravda

We should be worried about foreign interference in our elections. We should also worry about domestic interference from the networks. They have been steering the American people for the last three years. When the media tows the line for one political party, this should cause alarm. This is what happens in dictatorships and communist countries.
It's time to investigate this influence. We don't want Pravda here.
Steven Collier
Davenport
T
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!