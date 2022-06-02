Letter: No public money for private schools

Many Iowans were relieved to hear that Gov. Kim Reynolds was unsuccessful in her attempts to pass her school voucher bill in this legislative session. As this bill will undoubtedly resurface next year, it is important to remember that the use of public tax dollars to fund private schools in Iowa will take away investment from already severely underfunded public schools. Our public schools are a bedrock principle of a successful democracy and full funding is essential.

Neither urban nor rural schools will benefit from this drastic attempt to attack public education. School voucher systems have historically benefited the upper middle class and wealthy families, leaving students in impoverished homes with few options. This school voucher bill will only impact about 2% of Iowa students, but take $55.2 million dollars away from public schools.

In addition, the voucher bill makes no requirement of private schools to play by the same rules as public schools. Private schools are not required to accept special education students, can discriminate based on orientation and other protected classes and are not accountable to the public via curriculum or publicly elected school boards. This is not fair and not right.

The governor has made clear that her school voucher bill will reappear in the next legislative session. We should all pay heed to how detrimental its passage would be for public school students across Iowa. Let’s get out and vote for representatives who will vote “NO” to the school voucher bill.

Jed Ganzer

DeWitt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0