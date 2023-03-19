There is no public need for the Iowa Republican legis-haters to pass anti-gay laws. In the medical field, there are HIPPA restrictions on the dissemination of medical information about people. What happens with parents and their children as far as medical treatment is nobody's business except for that family. These law proposals are based on ignorance and fear of things these legis-haters know nothing about. There is no legitimate interest for the state to interfere with anyone or their doctor.