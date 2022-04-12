Letter: No response

I am disappointed in the representation and lack of response to the questions and concerns of residents in the district Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is supposed to be representing.

I have written and called Miller-Meeks’ multiple times in the first year of her term and do not receive responses — with the notable exception of the following, which I was quite shocked to receive at all.

I received an email on the infrastructure bill or more precisely, H.R. 3684. In the letter, Meeks mentions H.R. 3684, which she says she is against and, "is currently awaiting a vote in the House of Representatives."

I received that email on March 15 and the bill became law Nov. 15, 2021.

Miller-Meeks and staff should know this bill became law since Miller-Meeks, who voted against the new law and the monies her district would receive, has been out bragging to constituents just how wonderful the bill and its funding is for her district.

Miller-Meeks also makes no time to have actual open public meetings. I find nothing on her official government website nor social media regarding public meetings. I do find Miller-Meeks and staff post on social media ample photos of meetings with Republicans only.

So Miller-Meeks has ample time to campaign but no time to actually listen to the questions and concerns from her constituents.

Iowa's First District deserves and needs actual representation from someone, and that is not the carpetbagging Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Barb Walsh

Bettendorf

