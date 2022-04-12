 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: No response

Letters logo

I am disappointed in the representation and lack of response to the questions and concerns of residents in the district Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is supposed to be representing.

I have written and called Miller-Meeks’ multiple times in the first year of her term and do not receive responses — with the notable exception of the following, which I was quite shocked to receive at all.

I received an email on the infrastructure bill or more precisely, H.R. 3684. In the letter, Meeks mentions H.R. 3684, which she says she is against and, "is currently awaiting a vote in the House of Representatives."

I received that email on March 15 and the bill became law Nov. 15, 2021.

Miller-Meeks and staff should know this bill became law since Miller-Meeks, who voted against the new law and the monies her district would receive, has been out bragging to constituents just how wonderful the bill and its funding is for her district.

Miller-Meeks also makes no time to have actual open public meetings. I find nothing on her official government website nor social media regarding public meetings. I do find Miller-Meeks and staff post on social media ample photos of meetings with Republicans only.

People are also reading…

So Miller-Meeks has ample time to campaign but no time to actually listen to the questions and concerns from her constituents.

Iowa's First District deserves and needs actual representation from someone, and that is not the carpetbagging Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Barb Walsh

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Still open

Letter: Still open

I saw with utter disappointment that Deere & Company's factory in Russia remains open for business. Other companies like McDonald's, Coca …

Letter: A total win

Letter: A total win

The president’s age-related cognitive issues are compounding in a person with historically bad judgment. In Ukraine, President Joe Biden has a…

Letter: Goals

Letter: Goals

Republican politicians scramble to make us forget their backing of the disgraced former president as he promoted dictators, including Russian …

Letter: Wake up

Letter: Wake up

We moved here 33 years ago. Fixing streets comes up every year. Same old, same old story.

Letter: No proof

Letter: No proof

Where is the proof that transgender athletes will be better than non-transgender athletes? Do you really believe that a male athlete who is sa…

Letter: Tax cuts don't work

Letter: Tax cuts don't work

With the Iowa birthrate at a 100 year low and all economic sectors experiencing worker shortages, most Iowans agree that a top state priority …

Letter: No clothes

Letter: No clothes

Marcus Aurelius once said, "If anyone can show me and prove to me that I'm wrong in thought or deed I will gladly change. I seek the truth, by…

Letter: Vital to our community

Letter: Vital to our community

A real mess happened at a recent Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting. A proposal was brought to declare March "Scott County Essential Wo…

Letter: Play ball

Letter: Play ball

This week kicks off baseball for the Quad Cities River Bandits. It wasn’t too long ago that Major League Baseball threatened to eliminate over…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News