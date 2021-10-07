 Skip to main content
Letter: No right to abortion
Letter: No right to abortion

In response to the editorial in the Sept. 13 issue, "Congress must stop Texas law," there is nothing in the Constitution that says a woman has a right to an abortion. It is a fact the DNA of a fetus is different than the DNA of the mother. A fetus is not just part of the mother's body, it is an individual body inside her. DNA is legal evidence to identify a person decided by the Supreme Court; this is a fact. With these facts, the Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade. Congress should make abortion illegal.

Jon Bubon

Alpha

