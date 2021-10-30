Letter: No rubber stamp

There is a misconception that has been practiced over the past year that the board must rubber stamp everything that is presented by the superintendent in an effort to show support. I would ask all board members and candidates to familiarize themselves with board policy 301.E, the organizational chart. The chart clearly puts the community at the top followed by the board, which in turn is followed by the superintendent. The tail has been wagging the dog for long enough! It is well past time that we have a board that understands that they work for the voters of the district. For this reason, I am asking you to join me in supporting Adam Holland and Traci Huskey.