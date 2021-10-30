Letter: No rubber stamp

I am writing in response to Amy McClure Swearingen’s letter published on Oct. 26. The unfortunate reality is that Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse’s hiring was the last time that the majority of the Bettendorf School Board "supported stakeholder consensus".
There is a misconception that has been practiced over the past year that the board must rubber stamp everything that is presented by the superintendent in an effort to show support. I would ask all board members and candidates to familiarize themselves with board policy 301.E, the organizational chart. The chart clearly puts the community at the top followed by the board, which in turn is followed by the superintendent. The tail has been wagging the dog for long enough! It is well past time that we have a board that understands that they work for the voters of the district. For this reason, I am asking you to join me in supporting Adam Holland and Traci Huskey.
Holland has been one of the board’s voices of reason for the past four years and has a demonstrated record of advocating for the community that elected him. Huskey is a lifelong resident who is passionate about reinstating the prestige that our district came to be associated with.
Tom Kellenberger
Bettendorf