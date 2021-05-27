Letter: No secrets

The Scott County supervisors appointed Kerri Tompkins to the Scott County auditor position. I have it from a trusted friend that Tompkins is a fine person for this position. Unfortunately, she may very well be tainted by the "process" the supervisors used to appoint her.

It has been reported that Scott County Board Chairman Ken Beck said he spoke with an auditor applicant whose name he planned to divulge when he scheduled a formal board vote. He also said he and Supervisor Tony Knobbe had discussed the candidate.

The other supervisors learned who the candidate was only 12 hours before the board meeting to vote on Tompkins’ appointment.

The excuse for hiding the name of the candidate may be tolerable, that being she did not want her employer to know she had applied. But not sharing this candidate's name, even with the entire board, is completely out of line and a sorry example of partisan politics.

Our Scott County Board of Supervisors should be working transparently, and together, to keep Scott County running smoothly. They should not be keeping secrets and excluding each other from important decisions. The way Chairman Ken Beck handled this is shameful.

Jacqueline O'Donnell

Davenport

