Imagine my surprise when I looked out my living room window and saw a sign in my front yard. I immediately went out to look to see what it was and found a sign: "Elect Rita Rawson for Mayor."
I do not like signs in my yard and no one asked if they could put this one there. It would only have taken a phone call or a knock on the door to ask permission.
If this practice is not illegal, it is trespassing and extremely rude and unthinking. You can bet that I will not be voting for Rita Rawson.
Clara Mortiboy
Davenport