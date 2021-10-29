Letter: No small matter

Overwhelming numbers of people voting in the 2020 election and subsequent Democratic victories, including the election of President Joe Biden, caused vindictive Republicans to launch an organized voter suppression campaign throughout the country. Though there was no proven fraud, the Republicans passed outrageous voter suppression bills in many states, including Iowa, which threaten our very democracy.
Subsequent attempts by Democrats in Congress to pass federal legislation protecting voting rights failed because of Republican objections, not even allowing discussion in one instance.
All voters who care about our country need to boldly challenge sore losers and anti-voting strategies loudly, lest they gain more momentum. This is no small matter. Demand your U.S. senators pass federal legislation that guarantees the citizens' right to vote without duress.
Also, this is no small matter: Our good and duly-elected voting officials should be protected in their jobs, and no one should be allowed to interfere with valid election results.
Rita Coyne
Moline