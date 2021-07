Please, do not even think of putting soul-draining speed humps in Davenport. Do not slow down traffic to 15 miles per hour to keep people from doing 30. Do not spend money to put in speed humps that will be outlawed when Iowa expands the ban on speed bumps to include speed humps. If neighbors think that speeding cars are a nuisance, wait until they hear drivers blaring their horns in protest as they cross each hump.