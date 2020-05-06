Letter: No tantrums

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It's 2020 and President Donald Trump is seeking re-election. The Dow is smashing records. A socialist and a senility commercial are Democratic front-runners. Then, COVID-19 strikes.

Panic ensues, markets plummet, shelves are bare, schools are empty, welfare is awarded, bankruptcy is declared, social distancing and quarantine are the new normal.

In 1965, Lyndon Johnson was president. Andy Griffith was on TV. What if COVID-19 had reared its ugly head then? With the reality of small communities, close-knit families, devout congregations and a non-existent 24-hour news cycle, Americans would have reacted in a vastly unrecognizable fashion.

There would be no toilet paper tantrums. Citizens that were comfortable living without every conceivable convenience would be just as comfortable. Mothers would continue staying with their children, instead of pecking at their laptops from locked home offices. Governors would act only in the interests of their constituents, not for political expedience.