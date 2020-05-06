Letter: No tantrums

It's 2020 and President Donald Trump is seeking re-election. The Dow is smashing records. A socialist and a senility commercial are Democratic front-runners. Then, COVID-19 strikes.
Panic ensues, markets plummet, shelves are bare, schools are empty, welfare is awarded, bankruptcy is declared, social distancing and quarantine are the new normal.
In 1965, Lyndon Johnson was president. Andy Griffith was on TV. What if COVID-19 had reared its ugly head then? With the reality of small communities, close-knit families, devout congregations and a non-existent 24-hour news cycle, Americans would have reacted in a vastly unrecognizable fashion.
There would be no toilet paper tantrums. Citizens that were comfortable living without every conceivable convenience would be just as comfortable. Mothers would continue staying with their children, instead of pecking at their laptops from locked home offices. Governors would act only in the interests of their constituents, not for political expedience.
Our nation was undoubtedly more resilient 55 years ago. With thoughts of Normandy’s beaches still clear, we would have disregarded idiotic, apocalyptic models. We wouldn’t have cowered in fear from this "unseen enemy." We would have banded together; first as families, then as communities, next as states and, finally, as a country.
Without political sympathies to drive their agenda, the media would have brought us facts like: a low mortality rate, a largely infected but vastly recovered population, and a president who is doing all he can to help a country he loves.
Wouldn’t things have been better back then?
Kirk Jackson
Orion
