How much more reprehensible will President Trump's tweets become before his fellow Republicans call him on them?
I refer especially to those in the party's leadership. I remain very disappointed in our Iowa senators for their silence on these comments. He has now resurrected the 'my country love it or leave it' philosophy.
No, the congressional women he recently called out do not hate America. Nor are they communists, as accused by Sen. Lindsey Graham. That label has historically been used any time someone challenged the stats quo, to question their motives. The great thing about our nation is that we can love it but still look to improve the lot of our citizens. That should include the right to criticize those in power. President Trump is so much of a narcissist that he can't stand the heat. Harry Truman suggested a famous remedy for that.
Mike Shinners
Davenport