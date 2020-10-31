 Skip to main content
Letter: No threats
Letter: No threats

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton is quoted saying, approve our amendment or, "lawmakers will be forced to consider raising income taxes on all Illinois residents by at least 20% regardless of their level of income."

After years of busted budgets, rising debts, underfunded pensions and tax increases, millions of Illinois voters want state government to stop spending so much. How about fixing a workers' compensation system that continues to drive out taxpaying employers? How about offering voters a pension reform amendment? How about consolidating costly local governments?

What happened to the property tax reform that Gov J.B. Pritzker promised in 2019? Personally, I don't respond very well to threats, nor do I think the lion's share of Illinois voters. This threat was simply aimed at Illinois' lowest earners in hopes they miss the fine print in the amendment. In Illinois voters need to get all the minuses as well as the perceived pluses, not threats.

Darrell Reynolds

Moline

