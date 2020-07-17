Letter: No time to go wobbly

Illinois isn’t ready. Neither is Rock Island County. The Great Awakening sweeping across America has yet to alert Illinois citizens to bring about political change that will release our county and state from the grip of Democratic Party control. Sixty years isn’t enough. To dislodge a deeply embedded power structure, more time is needed.

Our fathers' generation talked about Rock Island County being "little Chicago." They were right.

What to do? Some people give up and move away. The rest of us soldier on, putting up yard signs, showing up at County Board meetings to speak against higher taxes, writing letters to the editor (the newspaper is now telling writers they may not get published), while others bravely stand for election knowing voting machines aren’t secure.

Speaking of voting, the newest Democratic Party mantra, supported by local newspapers, is mail-in voting using coronavirus as an excuse for fraud. Illinois isn’t ready.

Democrats need time to raise more taxes, engage in additional pork barrel spending and continue to support an out-of-control pension system. When, not if, the pension bubble finally bursts, Illinois Democrats will expect and demand a federal bailout so business as usual can continue.