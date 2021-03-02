Letter: No time to waste

No one can deny that fossil fuels have provided benefits for developed nations, giving us energy for industry and power to warm our homes. We’ve also found some positive uses for the plastics derived from oil, such as for health care. However, this industry has created massive pollution and has most often negatively impacted low-income communities of color. Oil companies have known about global warming since the 1960s, but they have promoted a media campaign that rivals Big Tobacco to deny these existential threats, and have lobbied members of Congress to put profits for the wealthy over the health of billions.

"Extraction, pollution, and racism have poisoned our environment, our bodies, and our democracy for long enough", to quote #BuildBackFossilFree.

We need broad policy changes to end the era of fossil fuels, while building a thriving renewable energy economy that works for everyone. Yes, we need to solve some of the problems with renewables, but if we use the billions of dollars currently subsidizing oil companies annually, I bet we can figure that out. We need to reject permits for Line 3, DAPL, and the Keystone Pipeline.