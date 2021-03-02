 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No time to waste
topical

Letter: No time to waste

{{featured_button_text}}

No one can deny that fossil fuels have provided benefits for developed nations, giving us energy for industry and power to warm our homes. We’ve also found some positive uses for the plastics derived from oil, such as for health care. However, this industry has created massive pollution and has most often negatively impacted low-income communities of color. Oil companies have known about global warming since the 1960s, but they have promoted a media campaign that rivals Big Tobacco to deny these existential threats, and have lobbied members of Congress to put profits for the wealthy over the health of billions.

"Extraction, pollution, and racism have poisoned our environment, our bodies, and our democracy for long enough", to quote #BuildBackFossilFree.

We need broad policy changes to end the era of fossil fuels, while building a thriving renewable energy economy that works for everyone. Yes, we need to solve some of the problems with renewables, but if we use the billions of dollars currently subsidizing oil companies annually, I bet we can figure that out. We need to reject permits for Line 3, DAPL, and the Keystone Pipeline.

We need to protect public lands and waters currently leased to fossil fuel giants for pennies on the dollar. We need to develop plant-based "plastics". We also need to end pollution hot spots that are inevitably located in marginalized communities and create a just transition task force.

We have no time to waste.

Lori O'Dell McCollum

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Obsessed

I’m a constituent of Sen. Roby Smith but he doesn’t respond to me. He appears to be obsessed with limiting my right to vote early. He wants to…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A cover up

After a record vote by mail turnout in the last election, an election with no verifiable examples of voter fraud in Iowa, our state Republican…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News