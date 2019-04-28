Every hour, every day, your local hospitals provide life-saving care to everyone coming through their doors. However, lawmakers in Springfield are considering a proposal – House Bill 2604 – that would take away the ability of local hospitals and healthcare professionals to decide how best to care for patients and keep healthcare close to home.
This proposal – "nurse staffing ratios" – would dictate exactly how many patients a nurse can serve at any given time at every Illinois hospital. This one-size-fits-all approach ignores the seriousness of each patient’s injury or illness and the skills, specialized training and experience of each nurse in a hospital unit.
The number of patients and their conditions change quickly in hospitals. Local healthcare professionals need flexibility to adjust to properly staff the ER and hospital units. Healthcare shouldn’t be boiled down to a simple set of numbers.
Ratios would force hospitals to lay off key support staff and reduce services. At critically busy times, when your local hospitals are needed most, they would have to divert patients further away to other hospitals to comply with the ratios mandate.
Illinois doesn’t have enough nurses to meet the ratios – with a shortage of 21,000 nurses and one-third of RNs planning to retire within five years.
Only one state, California, has adopted nurse staffing ratios. But studies indicate there is no conclusive evidence that ratios improve quality or outcomes.
We urge lawmakers to reject House Bill 2604 or any other proposal on nurse staffing ratios. It’s not good for patients or healthcare.
A.J. Wilhelmi
President and CEO
Illinois Health and Hospital Association
Naperville, Illinois