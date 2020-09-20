Letter: No to tax amendment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just how dumb does Gov. J.B. Pritzker think we are? The arguments in favor of the constitutional amendment state that the tax increase would apply for incomes more than $250,000, and that 97% of taxpayers would pay the same or less. But these provisions are not included in the proposed amendment.

You could say that it would be fair if everyone paid the same tax, but currently you pay twice the tax when you make twice the taxable income; that seems fair. I recommend a "no" vote for this devious proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution.

There is a need for an amendment to the Illinois Constitution to eliminate the provision enacted a few years back by our public servants to protect their excessive generous pensions. However, this is Illinois.

Chuck White

Moline

