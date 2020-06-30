Letter: No tolerance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Conservative journalism has become an oxymoron. The first time I saw Jesse Waters, he was interviewing staff at the University of Oregon at Eugene. He tried to find a Republican on staff of the journalism and political science schools. He completely struck out. The University of Oregon is not atypical.

The list of schools that ban conservative speakers has increased well beyond those in the PAC 12 and Ivy league. Many West Coast, Northeast and Chicago schools have banned the likes of Ben Shapiro, Janet Mock, Anita Alvarez, Jason Riley, Nir Barkat (Mayor of Jerusalem), Ann Coulter and Michelle Malkin. Rutgers didn't cancel Condoleeza Rice, but student outrage convinced her to cancel. Riots broke out at Berkeley to ban Milo Yiannnopoulos in 2017.

When banning isn't successful, the students simply resort to disruption, rendering the speech inaudible. This happened at Columbia to Tom Robinson, the founder of anti-Islam English Defence League in 2017; to a "Gateway Pundit" speaker at the University of Connecticut, in a speech "It is OK to Be White?"

Surprising? Shouldn't be. In the 2012 election, 96% of Ivy League donors contributed to Obama. In 2016, 93% of journalists who made presidential campaign donations gave to the Clinton campaign.