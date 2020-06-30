You are the owner of this article.
Letter: No tolerance

Conservative journalism has become an oxymoron. The first time I saw Jesse Waters, he was interviewing staff at the University of Oregon at Eugene. He tried to find a Republican on staff of the journalism and political science schools. He completely struck out. The University of Oregon is not atypical.

The list of schools that ban conservative speakers has increased well beyond those in the PAC 12 and Ivy league. Many West Coast, Northeast and Chicago schools have banned the likes of Ben Shapiro, Janet Mock, Anita Alvarez, Jason Riley, Nir Barkat (Mayor of Jerusalem), Ann Coulter and Michelle Malkin. Rutgers didn't cancel Condoleeza Rice, but student outrage convinced her to cancel. Riots broke out at Berkeley to ban Milo Yiannnopoulos in 2017.

When banning isn't successful, the students simply resort to disruption, rendering the speech inaudible. This happened at Columbia to Tom Robinson, the founder of anti-Islam English Defence League in 2017; to a "Gateway Pundit" speaker at the University of Connecticut, in a speech "It is OK to Be White?"

Surprising? Shouldn't be. In the 2012 election, 96% of Ivy League donors contributed to Obama. In 2016, 93% of journalists who made presidential campaign donations gave to the Clinton campaign.

The purpose of universities has always been unlimited learning. Like ancient Athens, everything was debatable. The Fourth Estate, no more. They're the Democrats' enforcement branch.

What follows banning speech? History hiding, toppling statues, burning books?

In Minnesota, a school district pulled books by Harper Lee and Mark Twain. "To Kill a Mockingbird" is propaganda the left cannot tolerate.

Robert Stickling

Blue Grass

