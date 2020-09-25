Letter: No trust

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On November 3rd, we will be asked to trust Illinois lawmakers and give them greater power to decide who gets taxed how much and how often. Don't believe the ads that say 97% of the people will be taxed less. It always sounds good when they say they are going to tax someone else (the wealthy), but the middle class is where the bulk of the taxable income exists.

Don't fall for this Trojan horse. We know for a fact that Pritzker has already raised 17 taxes in Illinois (license plates, gasoline, cigarettes, liquor, etc.) and we also know that there is a gaping hole in the Illinois budget that he needs to fill.

Voting for the fair tax amendment will also open the door for lawmakers to start taxing retirees. This amendment is all about trust, and I don't trust lawmakers with more power to tax. You can go to illinoispolicy.org for more information on the fair tax (open checkbook) amendment.

Gary Nelson

Coal Valley, IL

