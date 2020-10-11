 Skip to main content
Letter: No updates
In late April or early May, my granddaughter filed for unemployment. Within a week, she received a letter stating her application was accepted and put in the system.

To this date, she has heard nothing back. We contacted Rep. Mike Halpin and Sen. Neil Anderson in July. Both said that "she is in the system". We knew this in May. Still no answers. In the meantime, two people I know that filed after her are receiving their benefits.

We contacted Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in September. Three weeks later, still nothing.

Last I heard, our representatives are to be working for us. It's beyond me how after this long, no one can give her an updated status on her application.

Jim Nye

Moline

